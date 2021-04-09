UFC have seen some big fights in its time, but it appears to have missed out on a potential fantasy bout, which it has been revealed was far from a pipe dream.

Now in its 28th year, the sport has drawn in some of the biggest names in MMA, but former star Georges St-Pierre remains one of the biggest stars since its 1993 inception.

As another in Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves only last month, GSP has been speaking about 'The Eagle' and the respect he holds for the Russian.

Indeed, as the 39-year-old Canadian told former mic legend Joe Rogan himself in his latest podcast, he stated he was tempted to return to fight Khabib, whilst noting he feels was he of the most ferocious men to ever step into the Octagon.

As he said on the Joe Rogan Experience: "For me Khabib is one of the scariest because he’s beating you down, he’s not only beating you but he’s breaking you mentally and for me that is the scariest and he is the scariest guy pound for pound.

I would have come back for him.

Despite not being seen inside a cage since UFC 217, when St-Pierre forced Michael Bisping to submit back in November 2017, a dream money-spinning match between the two had been mooted, until Khabib announced he was officially hanging up his gloves after his victory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

And with that prospect now looking to have fizzled out, St-Pierre perhaps appears a little more retrospect in his retirement from fighting, with his acting career now a main priority.

"It’s over now,” he added. "If Khabib wants me to fight, he needs to hide himself while I’m in the gym training.

"If Dana White would walk in right now in the gym in between rounds I would sign the contract in a blink of an eye but then when I go back to Montreal to my home, in my comfort, and I would be like, ‘hell no!"

A potential meeting of UFC legends would have certainly sent fans into a frenzy on social media, with some sure to feel it would be a storybook ending to two sporting dynasties.

As it is, however, the dream bout that could inject some much-needed fire into the sport seems to be just that... a dream.

News Now - Sport News