Leeds could end up lining Man Utd's pockets this summer

Leeds United are monitoring West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone who could be available for £10m in the summer.

What's the latest news involving Sam Johnstone?

The West Brom goalkeeper has been a shining light for the Baggies this season.

However, with eight games of the Premier League season to go, Sam Allardyce's side are currently eight points adrift from 17th-placed Newcastle. In short, relegation is on the cards.

ESPN has revealed that Leeds United are currently monitoring Johnstone's situation and have also shared that he could be available for as little as £10m, should West Brom get relegated.

This is due to the fact that the goalkeeper will have one year left on his contract in the summer. Furthermore, given the current financial climate, the club will need to recuperate funds ahead of the drop to the Championship.

A key piece of information to note is that should Johnstone depart the Hawthorns, then former club Manchester United will receive a percentage of the transfer fee due to a sell-on clause.

How has Johnstone performed this season?

Despite the club currently languishing in the relegation zone, Johnstone has proved his worth between the West Brom sticks this season.

According to FBRef, Johnstone has made more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper this season, with 116.

In addition to this, he has also recorded a higher save percentage, 69%, than David de Gea, Bernd Leno, and Vicente Guaita.

Is there any hope of West Brom staying up?

Allardyce's side may have given West Brom fans a sense of false hope last Saturday, as they pulled off a shock victory against Chelsea.

Although it's mathematically possible for the Baggies to remain in the Premier League, it does seem very unlikely. The club from the Black Country still have to face the likes of Leicester, Arsenal, West Ham, and Liverpool in their run-in.

Therefore, the prospect of Johnstone leaving the Hawthorns could potentially become a reality. Interestingly, West Brom are due to play Leeds on the final day of the season.

Do Leeds really need Johnstone?

The Yorkshire club already have a fantastic up-and-coming shot-stopper in the form of Illan Meslier. The Frenchman has been a mainstay in the Leeds side this year, as he's only missed one Premier League game.

This season, Meslier has proven himself to be one of the leading goalkeepers in the division, by recording the sixth-highest save percentage in the league with 73%. This is higher than the likes of Alisson and Kasper Schmeichel.

Leeds are in need of a backup goalkeeper, with Kiko Casilla seemingly set to depart Elland Road.

But Johnstone is in the prime of his career at 28 and he just broke into Gareth Southgate's England squad, so he doesn't seem like a natural candidate to serve as second fiddle to a much younger goalkeeper.

In any case, £10m is a lot to pay for someone who'll predominantly sit on the bench, and that's without even bringing his wages into the equation. Overall, it feels like Leeds might be barking up the wrong tree.

Should Manchester United consider bringing him back?

The Red Devils will likely be on the hunt for a second-string goalkeeper in the summer, as Sergio Romero's contract is due to expire and it's rumoured that David de Gea will also depart.

A secondary role for Johnstone at Leeds doesn't quite add up, but for United it'd be a slightly different story. There's far more opportunity for game-time in the cup competitions - including Europe - and Johnstone would be one injury away from No.1 status at one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

The Red Devils initially sold the goalkeeper for £6.5m back in 2018 and they could potentially bring the 28-year-old back to Old Trafford for just £10m, a pretty small mark-up considering Johnstone's development in the meantime.

Furthermore, he will be returning to Manchester with Premier League experience and has shown this season that he's got more than enough in his locker to keep Dean Henderson on his toes.

