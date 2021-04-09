Usman vs Masvidal 2: Odds, Tickets, UK Time, Location And More

It’s almost time to go to war as Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal prepare for their hugely anticipated UFC rematch.

The two fighters are due to face off for the Welterweight championship at UFC 261, with Masvidal looking for vengeance after being defeated during their first bout.

President Dana White announced on Twitter that this fight will take place in front of a sell-out crowd - the first time this has occurred since sporting events across the USA were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

While this may be exciting to have spectators in the grandstands for the big occasion, there is plenty more in the octagon to get your hopes up for.

Masvidal took the previous fight on six days notice back at UFC 251 after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19, and lost the bout via unanimous decision in convincing fashion. But with much more preparation time on his hands this time around, he has the opportunity to instigate revenge rather than repeat.

READ MORE: Who exactly is reigning champion Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman?

Here is everything we know about the upcoming fight - and we’ll be updating this as we hear more.

Odds

Usman has the better record of the two men, having only lost one fight from 19 bouts in his six-year UFC career to date, whereas Masvidal has tasted defeat 14 times - but has never been afraid of a challenge and possesses a huge fighting heart.

After the champion came out on top last year, he is understandably the favourite going into this fight. You can get the following offs from some bookmakers.

Karamu Usman: 1/4

Jorge Masvidal: 3/1

You can find all of the latest UFC and MMA news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

Tickets

White confirmed that 15,000 tickets will be available for the big night with fans being able to see their stars and heroes in the flesh in what seems like forever.

You can obtain tickets for fight night right here from Ticketmaster.

UK Time

The main event is scheduled to take place in the early hours of Sunday 25th April for UK UFC fans, with the card expected to get underway at 3 am.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until at least 6 am until the main event between Usman and Masvidal starts.

Location

UFC 261 will take place at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, which was the last venue for the organisation when fans were able to attend the MMA event.

This is reassuring news for UK fans because the time difference will not be as vast, meaning they will not be required to stay up as late or set their alarm for that matter.

Main card

MAIN EVENT: Kamaru Usman © vs Jorge Masvidal - Welterweight

© vs - Welterweight Weili Zhang © vs Rose Namajunas - Women’s Strawweight

© vs Rose Namajunas - Women’s Strawweight Chris Weidman vs Uriah Hall - Middleweight

vs Uriah Hall - Middleweight Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute - Light Heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Alex Oliviera vs Randy Brown - Welterweight

Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic - Welterweight

Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen - Middleweight

Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad - Bantamweight

Kazula Vargas vs Rong Zhu - Lightweight

Qileng Aori vs Jeffrey Molina - Flyweight

Na Liang vs Ariane Canelosi - Women’s Strawweight

Jamey Simmons vs Johnny Munoz - Bantamweight

News Now - Sport News