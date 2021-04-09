Jon Jones is 'confident' the Francis Ngannou fight will be agreed after starting talks with the UFC.

A blockbuster bout between Jones and Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight belt could be staged this summer as the former light heavyweight champion's representatives have contacted the UFC to begin negotiations.

Light heavyweight great Jones, 33, is a two-time former world champion with a career record of 26-1, 1 NC. Jones last fought in February 2020 when he beat Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision to retain his title for the 11th time in a row.

Jones has called for a fight with newly-crowned heavyweight king Ngannou as he bids to cement his legacy as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion's history.

But "Bones" is currently embroiled in a public spat with UFC bigwig Dana White due to a contract dispute over fighter pay.

However, it seems he's still confident that both parties will be able to settle their differences.

"I think it’s gonna happen," Jones said to Fight Hype in an interview published on Thursday. "I think the UFC eventually will do the right thing.

"I think this is one of the greatest fights of our generation and it would be really sad if it weren’t to happen. I believe that it will. It would be a real tragedy [if it didn’t happen]. It will happen.

"All in good time. We’re patient and like I said, just doing what we can do and controlling what we can control and doing our part."

The two fighters have expressed their interest in fighting each other, but until contracts are confirmed to have been signed, nothing is really set in stone.

So, with Ngannou's win over Stipe Miocic in March heralding the dawn of a new age in the heavyweight division, White and the UFC must move heaven and earth to pair two of the most dangerous fighters on the roster in Jones and Ngannou.

Otherwise, White and UFC fans may be left asking themselves only what if.

