Alexa Bliss prefers WrestleMania as two nights instead of one

WrestleMania is just a day away, with The Show of Shows set to take place over two nights at The Raymond James Stadium. There is set to be 25,000 fans in attendance on each night, with seven matches on each day's card.

One Superstar that won't be competing at the pay-per-view is Alexa Bliss. The five-time Women's Champion will, however, appear at the event, in the corner of The Fiend, when he faces Randy Orton on night two.

Bliss recently spoke to Mike Jones from DC101 radio ahead of WrestleMania 37, and expressed her delight for the PPV being a two-night show for the second consecutive year.

“I’m really excited because I feel like the energy is going to be so much higher,” Bliss said.

“When it was one night, there’s later matches at the end of the night and you’re just like, ‘oh man, we gotta wake these people up. They’ve been watching the show for about seven hours now!’ I’m excited, I’m happy that it’s two days and everyone can come back refreshed the next day.”

Alexa was asked about which match, other than the one she is involved in, she was most looking forward too. She mentioned the tag team bout in which The Miz and John Morrison take on Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

Bliss praised Miz and Morrison for their entertainment value and Bunny for how dedicated he has been to prepare for this match.

“I think it’s going to be entertainment value!” she said.

“Miz and Morrison are always so super entertaining, and I’m a big entertainment person. I love a good entertaining tag team and Miz and Morrison are it.

“And I’m excited to see Bad Bunny perform. He’s been training really hard. He was one of those people that dove in head-first, started training and preparing because he’s such a big WWE fan."

WWE have not had a live crowd for over a year. Bliss explained how she deals with any nerves when wrestling in front of large crowds.

“I think for me it doesn’t matter how big the crowd is or how big the audience is. The comfort zone is that the ring stays the same size.

“For me, I get really nervous performing especially in big crowds and knowing that people are watching all over the world. But once you hit the ring, that’s your comfort zone.”

The five-time Women's Champion has competed at three WrestleMania's, winning once and losing twice.

