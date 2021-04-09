The last time we saw Jaron Ennis step inside the boxing ring, his bout was waved off after an accidental clash of heads.

Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs) is coming off a disappointing no-contest in his first-ever title fight against former IBO welterweight champion Chris van Heerden in December. The fight was stopped when Van Heerden was unable to continue after suffering a cut from an accidental head clash.

Since then, Ennis has gone quietly under the radar, but will finally get an opportunity to prove why he is widely recognised as one of boxing's hottest young prospects when he faces Sergey Lipinets at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

Russian Lipinets (16-1-1, 12 KOs) has not fought since he fought to a majority-decision draw with Custio Clayton for the interim IBF welterweight title.

“Whatever he brings, I’m going to be ready for it,” Ennis told RingNews24 on a recent conference call when asked if he feels he is ready for the former IBF junior welterweight champion. "We don’t look at anybody as a stepping stone, but this fight is going to take me to the next level.

“I can do a bunch of different things and my opponent doesn’t know how I’m going to come out. He just needs to know I’m ready and this is the hardest I’ve ever worked to get ready for a fight.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a very long time and I finally got a guy with a name and now it’s my time to shine and show the world my talent and show them that I’m not to be played with. I’m a dangerous man and they will see on April 10."

It's no secret to those involved in the world of boxing that Ennis has the tools to compete with the very best the division has to offer.

Some of the names floating around the 147-pound division that he could potentially face in the future include the likes of Vergil Ortiz Jr, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia.

But first, the 23-year-old American boxer will need to get past Lipinets, which will be no easy task.

“Every time I fight, they always say it’s a step-up," he added. "And then when I do what I do, they say I need to fight somebody better.

"At the end of the day, I just work for myself and my family and my team. I’m just focused on getting better each and every fight and I just work harder and harder every time so I can perform to the best of my ability and show the world that with each fight, I’m getting better, stronger and smarter.

"Beating Lipinets would take my career to the next level because he’s a former world champion at 140 pounds and he fought a lot of top guys. Making a statement against him is definitely a whole different level and it would boost me all the way up the rankings.

"I feel like after this fight, it’s on to bigger and better things. But we have business to handle on April 10 first."

