Gary Neville makes big claim about Harry Kane

Gary Neville has stated that Harry Kane could break Alan Shearer's 260 Premier League goals record but only on one condition.

What did Gary Neville say?

On Friday, the Sky Sports pundit hosted a Q&A session on his Twitter account, where he was asked an intriguing question regarding Tottenham's talisman.

"Will Kane break the EPL goal record?" a user asked Neville.

The former Manchester Untied defender responded by saying he does believe Kane has what it takes to beat the record, but only if he remains injury-free.

How has Kane fared so far?

According to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old currently has 162 top-flight goals to his name.

The striker scored his first Premier League goal in the 2013/14 campaign and developed into Tottenham's leading man for the next eight seasons.

Therefore, since his first strike for Spurs, Kane has averaged 20.25 goals per season.

Now seemingly in his prime, Kane has recorded 19 goals across 28 appearances this campaign and will be looking to add to this total between now and the end of the term.

Has Kane had any injury problems?

Since he burst onto the scene at White Hart Lane, Kane has unfortunately had some troubles with various injuries. In total, Kane has already missed 65 games for Tottenham throughout the course of his career.

There have also been concerns over his workload in the past, with Kane being such an important player for both club and country.

But so far this season, the striker has largely avoided the treatment table, as he's only missed three games.

1 of 15 Which Tottenham manager signed Luka Modric? Harry Redknapp Mauricio Pochettino Andre Villas-Boas Juande Ramos

Will Kane break the record?

It's going to be a very tall order, but more than capable of achieving it. Kane doesn't rely on pace and has shown this season that he can take up deeper roles, so it's likely that he will continue to play until his mid-30's - much like Shearer himself.

At 27, Kane could conceivably still be around 20 goals a season for the next five years. This provides the forward with plenty of time to convert 99 times and overtake Shearer's record.

News Now - Sport News