Sheffield Wednesday news: Pundit delivers Owls verdict ahead of QPR clash

Sheffield Wednesday's astonishing 5-0 victory over Cardiff City sent shockwaves through the Championship earlier this week.

Despite heading into this particular clash as underdogs due to the fact that the Bluebirds are pushing for a play-off this season, the Owls dominated from start to finish at Hillsborough.

Set to face Queens Park Rangers tomorrow, Wednesday will unquestionably fancy their chances of picking up another three points when they head to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

With just seven games left to play in the Championship, the Owls know that they simply have to start winning on a regular basis if they are to achieve a miraculous survival next month.

Currently seven points adrift of safety, Wednesday could close this particular gap if results elsewhere go their way this weekend.

Whilst the likes of Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson and Adam Reach are all expected to feature against QPR, Keiren Westwood may be forced to watch on from the sidelines once again due to the presence of fellow goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this particular showdown, pundit David Prutton has admitted that although every game between now and the end of the season is a must-win for Wednesday, they may be forced to settle for a 1-1 draw tomorrow.

The former Owls midfielder said: "These are two teams that just sum up how tough it is to predict the Championship.

"QPR had been great recently but were so poor against Nottingham Forest on Friday, and then there was Sheffield Wednesday's ridiculous win against Cardiff.

"Every game is a must-win for Wednesday now if they want to stay up, but QPR will be playing with the freedom of a mid-table side.

"With that it mind, I'll go for a draw."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Utterly outstanding during their clash with Cardiff on Monday, Wednesday will be brimming with confidence heading into Saturday's meeting with QPR and thus it would not be at all surprising if they pick up another win.

Having made progress under the guidance of Darren Moore in recent weeks, it will be intriguing to see whether the Owls decide to take the game to a Hoops side who are meandering their way towards a mid-table finish in the Championship.

Having dictated the game from central-midfield earlier this week, Bannan could prove to be a key player for Wednesday tomorrow if he replicates the display that earned him a WhoScored match rating of 8.56 against Cardiff.

Providing that Wednesday do indeed seal all three points in this fixture, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push-on in their bid to achieve survival in the coming weeks.

