November 21st, 2007, was a very dark day for English football.

The country's national team needed only to draw against Croatia at Wembley to secure qualification for Euro 2008.

But Steve McClaren's hapless side were beaten 3-2, with a 79th-minute goal from Mladen Petric sealing the Three Lions' fate.

Croatia took the lead in the eighth-minute of the game when Scott Carson parried Niko Kranjcar's long-range effort into his own net.

Shortly after, Croatia were 2-0 up thanks to a strike from Ivica Olic and at that point, England looked utterly doomed.

McClaren's side dragged themselves back into the game after the half-time break, though.

A penalty from Frank Lampard halved the deficit in the 56th-minute, before Peter Crouch equalised with a well-taken effort nine minutes later.

For a short while, England were on course to qualify for Euro 2008, but Petric's late strike saw to it that Russia would be at the tournament instead of the Three Lions.

It certainly was a night to forget for the English. However, there was at least one moment during the game that would have given them a good ol' laugh.

Early in the first half, former Arsenal centre-back Sol Campbell produced his now legendary 'never ending slide tackle' on the slick Wembley pitch.

It was a very good challenge to thwart Olic, but after the ball had been won and went out for a throw-in to Croatia, Campbell kept sliding...

Video

Incredible stuff.

One fan hilariously replied to the footage: "I literally thought this was a meme where he was gonna slide past the Eiffel Tower, Wall of China, then into space. But then he stopped."

They're not wrong. Had the video not shown Campbell returning to the field of play, you'd think he was still sliding.

It's hard to think of a funnier slide tackle than his effort against Croatia, a comedic footballing moment that is still just as funny to watch nearly 14 years later.

