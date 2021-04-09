Nottingham Forest news: Chris Hughton makes transfer admission ahead of Bristol City clash

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to build upon their recent victories over Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers tomorrow when they head to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

As a result of their upturn in form, the Reds have climbed to 15th in the Championship standings and are now 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Given that the Robins have lost their last seven league games at home, Forest will unquestionably fancy their chances of extending their current unbeaten run to four matches.

Whilst manager Chris Hughton's primary focus in the coming weeks is to guide the Reds to safety in the Championship, he has already revealed the club's stance on the future of one of their young players.

A report by BBC Radio Oxford earlier this week suggested that Oxford United had entered talks with Forest over a potential permanent move for Marcus McGuane.

However, making reference to the midfielder, Hughton has insisted that he will be staying at the City Ground this summer and will report to pre-season training once he recovers from an injury that he picked up during his loan spell with the Yellows earlier this year.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about McGuane's future, the Forest boss said: "He's a young player who has done well there [at Oxford].

"I'm quite sure for our young players who have done well at their loan clubs there will always be that talk and that speculation.

"But, at this moment, we're expecting him to come back for pre-season - unless we as a club think differently."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although McGuane has yet to make his senior bow for Forest, he did manage to illustrate some real signs of promise at Oxford before his season was curtailed due to injury.

As well as averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.74, the former Barcelona man recorded a pass completion rate of 84.4% and demonstrated that he is not afraid of testing in luck in-front of goal by registering 1.2 shots per game.

Whilst Forest do have an abundance of options to choose from in the heart of midfield due to the presence of Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Samba Sow, Cafu and Harry Arter, McGuane could push his way into contention for a place in the club's starting eleven when James Garner's loan spell expires next month.

However, if Hughton cannot guarantee McGuane first-team football next season, it may be beneficial for the Reds to loan him out again as it will give the midfielder the opportunity to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

News Now - Sport News