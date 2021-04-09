Conor Benn has vowed to 'do a better job' than Amir Khan by knocking out Samuel Vargas on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

The Olympic silver medallist, 34, was floored in the second round of the contest in Birmingham but recovered to outpoint Vargas over twelve rounds of boxing in September 2018.

But Benn has binned the nice-guy act and believes he will follow in the footsteps of Vergil Ortiz Jr and Errol Spence Jr by putting Vargas in the floor.

"This is a big test, a big step up," Benn said to Sky Sports.

"Can I do a better job than Khan, Vergil Ortiz, Danny Garcia, Errol Spence, Luis Collazo?

"When you beat a fighter, you gain their experience. This is a stepping stone in my career."

Vargas, who is coming off a stoppage loss to Ortiz Jr last July, replied: "I don't see how he can knock me out, that's not happening, it's not a thought.

"Can I stop him? Yes. I can break him down. Poke, poke, poke until he breaks."

Occasionally breaking out into short bursts of Spanish, the son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn has seemed strangely cool, calm and collected building up to a night that could quite easily catapult him onto the next stage of his career.

Benn fired back: "The person in the other corner can think what he wants. Do I talk a good game? Of course I do, but I back it up every time.

"Think what you want, it won't make a difference when we get in there. Is he ready? Am I ready? He thinks I'm scared? It won't matter.

"I don't worry about what he does. He's fought so much that there won't be much adaption or change. He will bring the heat like he always does.

"I'll find a way to win. I'll match and better whatever he brings."

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has claimed this week that Benn could fight Khan next in an all-British domestic dust-up if he can get past Vargas on Saturday night.

But first, he must stay focused on the task at hand, which will be no easy task.

