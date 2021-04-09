Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore makes defiant admission ahead of QPR showdown

After enduring a miserable spell in the Championship earlier this season, Sheffield Wednesday are now starting to turn things around under the guidance of manager Darren Moore.

Although the 46-year-old was unable to prevent his side from suffering defeat in his first three games in charge, the Owls received a much-needed confidence boost last month as they beat Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell.

Whilst their progress was briefly halted by Watford last week, Wednesday got back to winning ways in the Championship in spectacular fashion on Monday by hammering Cardiff City.

Set to face Queens Park Rangers tomorrow, the Owls will fancy their chances of securing a positive result at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Making reference to his side's upcoming clash, Moore has admitted that Wednesday must build upon their 5-0 victory over Cardiff in order to close the gap between them and safety in the second-tier.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, the Owls could move to within four points of Birmingham City and Coventry City if they beat QPR.

Speaking to YorkshireLive ahead of the club's showdown with the Hoops, Moore said: "We have to continue building on performances going forward.

"It was a good all-round team performance against Cardiff but the players have got to dust themselves down and go again.

"The QPR game will be different and it has to be treated as a different game.

"They are a different team to Cardiff so there are a lot of things the players need to prepare themselves for individually.

"We have to keep our performances heading in the right way."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Moore will be under no illusions about how difficult it will be to secure victory over a QPR side who have lost just three home league games since the turn of the year, there is no reason why his players cannot replicate the outstanding performance that they produced earlier this week.

Given that the Hoops will be weakened in an attacking sense due to the fact that Charlie Austin is suspended for this fixture, Wednesday may opt to take the game to their opponents tomorrow having reaped the rewards of deploying this tactic against Cardiff.

With just seven games left to play, Wednesday know that they simply have to continue to pick up points on a regular basis if they are to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Therefore, by beating QPR, the Owls could use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the coming weeks which in turn will put a great deal of pressure on the likes of Birmingham, Coventry and Huddersfield Town.

