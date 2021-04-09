Leicester City eye Hazard swoop

Leicester could make a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard this summer, according to Eurosport.

What is the latest transfer news involving Hazard?

It is understood that Leicester may target Hazard if they secure a place in next season's Champions League as a replacement for Cengiz Under, who is set to return to Roma when his loan spell finishes at the end of the season.

They may struggle to strike a deal with his current club, though, as Dortmund are believed to be unlikely to want to sell him.

How much is Hazard worth and when does his contract expire?

The 28-year-old is valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt. Leicester may also not be helped in their pursuit by the length of Hazard's contract at Dortmund.

He still has over three years remaining on his deal with the Bundesliga outfit, suggesting that Dortmund would come to the table in a strong negotiating position.

What are Hazard's stats this season?

It has not been a great season for either Thorgan or Eden Hazard, as both brothers have battled major fitness issues. Eden has managed just nine league appearances in La Liga, and his younger sibling has only managed to better that number by one over in Germany's top division.

When he has played, Thorgan has delivered two goal contributions in his 10 top-flight games, including registering an assist against Bayern Munich in March.

Hazard has also been tidy in possession, recording a pass success rate of 86.2%, as per WhoScored. This puts him above Leicester wingers Harvey Barnes (75.2%), Ayoze Perez (75.9%) and Under (77.5%).

What has Favre said about Hazard?

Lucien Favre has coached Hazard at both Borussia Monchengladbach and Dortmund. When he first met the Belgian forward in 2014, Favre recalls how he he knew he had a special player on his hands straight away.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Favre said: "I found him very, very good based on what I saw. That was enough for me to know that he had huge talent."

1 of 15 In which season did Leicester wear this kit? 2017/18 2014/15 2019/20 2009/10

The final piece in Leicester's attack?

Brendan Rodgers has some fine attacking options at his disposal at the moment.

Jamie Vardy is leading by example once more with 19 goal involvements in the Premier League, via WhoScored. James Maddison and Barnes have also been very impressive, having provided 13 goal contributions apiece.

Add in that Kelechi Iheanacho also netted five goals in March, and things are looking very promising for the Foxes going forwards.

However, there is still one spot up for grabs in their line-up. Perez, Under and Marc Albrighton have all been given opportunities to complete the attack this term, but have only managed eight goal involvements between them.

Rodgers will want better than that, and if he can tempt Hazard over to the King Power Stadium, he could get his wish.

Hazard's progress has been halted this season due to injuries, but he has shown in previous campaigns that he is a major goal threat. In his last two seasons prior to this one, he scored 17 goals and laid on 24 assists, with 13 of them coming last year in the Bundesliga.

He's also got a decent record when playing on the right according to Transfermarkt, which is predominantly the position Under, Perez and Albrighton have filled between them this season. 64 outings there have produced 35 goal contributions.

These are eye-catching numbers, and if he can replicate them in the Premier League, Leicester may have the final piece of the puzzle when it comes to piecing their attack together.

News Now - Sport News