Folarin Balogun: Arsenal striker set to sign new contract

Mikel Arteta has helped convince Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun to stay at the club with a long-term agreement between the two parties close, according to The Daily Mail.

What has his contract situation?

The forward's deal was due to expire in the summer and he is thought to have attracted interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton and Manchester City.

However, Arteta is understood to have stepped in and help convince the 19-year-old marksman that his future is in North London, with only a few final details to be resolved.

What has Martin Keown said about him?

Speaking on BT Sport (via the Mail) after the Gunners' 4-2 win over Dundalk, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown compared Balogun to the likes of Ian Wright and Andy Cole.

"I am looking at him and thinking “remember the name” really with the way he looked tonight," he said.

"The way he linked up, that is a great turn. You try to compare, is it Andy Cole or Ian Wright? There is that sort of movement about him. I know those are big name players and if he can live up to that he will have some career."

How would this fit in at Arsenal?

While this season has been a disappointment, the emergence of young talent has certainly been promising and does hint at a positive long-term future.

1 of 15 In which season did Arsenal wear this kit? 2010/11 2012/13 2019/20 1998/99

Indeed, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have proven crucial to the first-team, with a stat from Sky Sports (via The Metro) revealing that Arsenal had averaged 2.2 points-per-game with them in the side, compared to just one without them.

Although there's of course no guarantee Balogun could replicate their success, he has scored 59 times in 88 games at U23 and U18 level, as well as twice in five games for the senior side.

Certainly capable of finding the back of the net, perhaps he could join Saka and Smith-Rowe and start to make a tangible impact for Arteta's side.

Back in 2018, legendary former manager Arsene Wenger talked about how showing young players 'faith and trust' was part of the 'culture of the club'. Having seemingly convinced a burgeoning talent to stay, Arteta appears to be following that principle.

News Now - Sport News