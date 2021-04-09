Man Utd exclusive: Keith Gillespie reveals Class of 92 insight

Manchester United's infamous 'Class of 92' have written themselves into footballing history.

Indeed, with the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers conquering all before them after progressing through the youth ranks, they are amongst the most famous of academy graduates the club have produced.

However, the Class of 92 was not limited to only those illustrious names.

The likes of Robbie Savage and Simon Davies went on to enjoy successful careers at the top level too, while Keith Gillespie was a fixture in the English top-flight throughout the 1990s until the turn of the millennium.

An 86-cap Northern Ireland international, he moved to Newcastle United in 1993 as part of the deal that brought Andy Cole to Old Trafford and helped the North East giants in their titanic battles with Sir Alex Ferguson's United at the top of the league in 1996 and 1997.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Gillespie opened up on what it was like to make his way at the Theatre of Dreams.

"You got the periods then where one week Nicky Butt would be away with the squad, the following week it would be myself and the next week it'd be Gary Neville," he said.

"We all got little tastes of it at times and we all helped each other on but I was probably the most unfortunate at the time because I was the only one who wasn't English.

"Those players had that extra European nights [in terms of being allowed into the squad without taking up an extra space]. I was a foreigner back in the rules but it was incredible."

As you can see in the video above, Gillespie had plenty to say about life in that famous class, with many of them going onto make big names for themselves. With United boasting a tradition of trusting the youth, it's absolutely fascinating to hear about such an amazing time in the club's history.

News Now - Sport News