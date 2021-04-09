Tottenham transfers: Harry Kane tells friends he wants to leave

Harry Kane has told friends he wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Football Insider.

Why?

The report suggests that the England captain is fearful that Spurs are simply treading water and that they do not match his ambition with even the prospect of potentially winning the Carabao Cup against Manchester City later this month supposedly unlikely to change his mind.

Could this really be the case?

Well, it would tally with what The Sun reported last week.

They claimed that Kane was aware that he might need to leave Spurs in order to win major trophies but, such is his loyalty to the club, he wouldn't push for a transfer away.

Previously, the 27-year-old has admitted he wouldn't stay in North London just for the sake of it and is ambitious to win things.

Could he be blamed for wanting to leave?

While Tottenham have undoubtedly given him a lot, begrudging him a move away from the club if he doesn't feel they can win things would be harsh. Now in his prime, the England captain is enjoying a vintage campaign in which he currently leads both the goalscoring and assists charts in the Premier League, but his team are still way off the pace.

Having already helped fire them to second-place finishes and the Champions League final, Kane has repaid the faith shown in him and then some.

Who could afford him?

That looks like the million-dollar question.

Indeed, with three years to go on his £200k-per-week salary and an apparent £150m price tag, it's hard to see anyone being able to pay that in this current market. Given most of Europe have been playing behind closed doors for the past year, Spurs are certainly in a strong position to keep their star man.

In fact, Chris Winterburn of Spanish outlet Marca even went as far as to suggest it'd be a mistake for any suitor to pay huge money for Kane at this stage of his career.

