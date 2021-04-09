Is VAR really improving the game of football?

That really is up for debate and if you ask fans of the Premier League, they will tell you that it is not doing so one bit.

The technology has controversially chalked off far too many goals in 2020/21 and Wolves striker Willian Jose was the latest victim of VAR on Friday evening against Fulham.

Wolves' January signing was denied his first goal for the club by one of the most ridiculous offside calls we've seen this season.

The cuff of Daniel Podence's sleeve was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up by those hovering over monitors at Stockley Park.

This is absolutely absurd...

VAR denies Jose his first Wolves goal

How is that offside?!

At the half-time break, Peter Crouch said on BT Sport: "If I'm Willian Jose there, I'm absolutely fuming. It's not even a sleeve is it?"

He's spot on and something needs to change very soon with regards to VAR and offside calls.

Otherwise, fans will simply begin to lose interest in the sport.

ESPN's Dale Johnson tweeted after the controversy at Craven Cottage: "This looks to be the tightest VAR offside yet. It HAS to change next season.

"Leagues MUST be allowed to follow the UCL method and only give offside when technology graphically provides a clear decision. Pierluigi Collina wants it this way. It has to happen."

That's certainly something the Premier League need to implement as soon as possible.

It's still not ideal, but it's far better than watching quality goals ruled out for offsides that can't be seen by the naked eye.

