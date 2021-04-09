Man Utd transfers: Club wary of Erling Haaland price tag

Manchester United are interested in a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland but have distanced themselves from the idea of paying up to €180m (roughly £156m) this summer according to ESPN.

Why so much?

Dortmund are understood to value the 20-year-old at around that figure after a remarkable time of things for Haaland since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020. Indeed, in the 51 games he's played for the club, the Norway international has bagged 49 goals and recorded a further 12 assists.

Given there is a clause in his contract which reportedly allows him to leave for just £65m next summer, Dortmund look to be demanding top dollar this time around.

Why aren't United keen?

Despite the fact pundits such as Jamie Carragher have suggested United need to sign a central striker if they are to be considered serious contenders for the Premier League next season, such a price tag is believed to have put them off.

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is said to have played a part in their thinking and Mino Raiola's public visit to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for transfer talks is understood to have led the club to believe they were right to cool interest in the player last year.

So, United have talked with Haaland before?

The report states that club bosses including Ed Woodward had held discussions with Haaland's camp in 2020 over a potential move but those behind the scenes were concerned over the terms put forward.

The fact Raiola reportedly wanted to remain in charge of the players' affairs is thought to have worried United that Haaland would be touted around Europe's top clubs were he to make a success of the move, much as he has been over in Dortmund.

At the moment, Woodward and company look to have been proven right.

What of the club's current strikers?

With Anthony Martial criticised this season and Edinson Cavani linked with a move away, it does appear as if United will need to move for at least one striker this summer.

Outside of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, none of their players have come close to hitting double figures in the Premier League this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side having drawn the third-most games out of the entire division.

If they can land a striker capable of helping ease the attacking burden on Rashford and Fernandes, perhaps they could start to turn those into wins on a more regular basis.

