Eddie Hearn has dropped a huge hint suggesting that Dillian Whyte will fight an American next.

With Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury currently tied up in negotiations, Matchroom boss Hearn has indicated "The Body Snatcher" will head to the US for his next outing.

Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) knocked out Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round of their highly-anticipated rematch and Hearn is determined to make sure that the Brixton heavyweight shares the ring with Deontay Wilder at some point later this year.

Now, Whyte could be about to perform on the big stage in front of an American audience, which would mark the second time he has fought in the United States since turning professional at the age of 21.

Hearn told iFL TV: “I wanna take Dillian Whyte to America for his next fight this summer.

"Give him some profile over there. Yes [to headline a show], it’s the only way.

"Go over, MSG, wherever it is, go and make a name over there and then I’d love to make the Wilder fight later in the year."

It's no secret that Whyte, who had been the number one contender in the WBC's rankings for at least three years, has been treated rather unfairly by the powers that be.

And right now with the names floating around the 201-pound division that he could possibly face including the likes of Joshua, Fury, Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr, the possibilities are endless for Whyte at a time when the division is hotter than ever.

Whyte is itching to get back in the ring at the earliest opportunity and it seems that Hearn is happy more than happy to oblige.

He added: "There’s a good fight coming up with Jermaine Franklin and Stephan Shaw.

“The winner of that’s a good fight.

“Trevor Bryan is another option for the WBA ‘regular’.

“There’s plenty of options, I’d like it to be an American.”

Franklin (20-0, 13 KOs) is set to face Shaw (14-0, 10 KOs) in a battle of heavyweight prospects on April 22. However, both fighters are still relatively unproven at this early stage of their careers.

Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs), meanwhile, recently beat Bermane Stiverne to claim the vacant WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight belt.

The 31-year-old American boxer, who is trained by Mike Tyson's former trainer Stacey McKinley, has won four of his past five fights in a row via technical KO, and would be an ideal opponent for Whyte's return to the States.

Whyte, 32, has previously gone on record stating that he fancies his chances of fighting Bryan, claiming the two could collide for a massive Madison Square Garden showdown in the summer.

"If the unification fight happens, Trevor Bryan is a good fight for me," he said to iFL TV. "He just won the WBA regular title, so let’s dust that one off for July."

