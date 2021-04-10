Angel Di Maria's time with Real Madrid is seriously underrated.

The slender winger spent four years at Los Blancos after signing from Benfica in 2010 and he was absolutely brilliant for much of that time.

In his 190 games for the Spanish club, Di Maria scored 36 goals and contributed a very impressive 85 assists.

The Argentine was also named UEFA Man of the Match for his performance against Atletico Madrid in the 2013/14 Champions League final.

Why Di Maria was sold to Manchester United so soon after that iconic display remains a mystery to this very day.

The 33-year-old was the ultimate big-game player for Real Madrid and he regularly thrived against Barcelona in El Clasico.

He scored four goals and assisted as many against the Blaugrana in the famous white shirt, but none of those contributions were the finest he produced in club football's biggest fixture.

The undisputed winner in that regard is the time when Di Maria made legendary defender and former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol do the splits right in front of his own fans.

It was during the second leg of a Copa del Rey semi-final in 2013 that the incident occurred and to make things worse, Cristiano Ronaldo scored seconds after to put Real Madrid 2-0 up at Camp Nou.

A moment of pure genius from Di Maria to deceive one of the greatest centre-backs in history.

Stopping the Argentine is far from easy to achieve and Puyol is just one of many world-class players who have failed at the task over the past 10 years or so.

Di Maria has continued to torment defenders during his time with Paris Saint-Germain and he's still going strong at the age of 33.

Back in 2017, the man himself admitted that he was close to leaving the French capital for - you guessed it - Barcelona.

"I was close and at the same time very far from reaching a deal with Barca," Di Maria told Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC.

"I never lost hope over the chance. I was calm about it, but it never happened. For sure, life takes many twists and turns, and one never knows what the future might hold."

Had that happened, we may have seen Sergio Ramos doing the splits at the Bernabeu...

