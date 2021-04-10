Kylian Mbappe is currently the most valuable footballer in the world.

At the age of just 22, the Paris Saint-Germain striker is already a bonafide superstar and a future Ballon d'Or winner.

He's scored goals for fun over the past few years, winning a plethora of trophies with PSG and a World Cup with France.

Mbappe is currently one of only two players in the world valued at over £100 million.

The Frenchman's new valuation over on Transfermarkt after their latest Ligue 1 update is £144 million, which is well clear or £108 million-rated Harry Kane in second-place.

With those two and their six-figure values leading the line, the world's most valuable XI is now worth just £10 million short of an eye-watering £1 billion.

Six Premier League players make the XI and you can check out the team in full below.

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - £81.00 million

The best 'keeper in the world and deservedly the most valuable as well.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - £90.00 million

Despite an indifferent season with Liverpool in 2020/21, the 22-year-old Englishman is still comfortably the most valuable defender in football right now.

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £63.00 million

The best centre-back on the planet when he's fit, so it's only right that the 29-year-old features in this XI.

Centre-back: Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) - £67.50 million

De Ligt's career has plateaued somewhat at Juve, but he's still a huge talent. Much of his eye-catching value is down to the fact that he is still just 21 years of age.

Left-back: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - £67.50 million

Already one of the finest left-backs around, the 20-year-old's worth is only going to continue to increase over the coming years.

Right-mid: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £99.00 million

Salah is bizarrely underrated by some football fans, but he's not by Transfermarkt. The joint-most valuable winger in world football has scored 27 goals in just 42 appearances in all competitions this season.

Centre-mid: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - £90.00 million

Despite being nearly 30, De Bruyne is the most valuable midfielder in the world by a distance, which is why City were so eager to tie him down to a new contract.

Centre-mid: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - £81.00 million

United's main man really is inevitable. No midfielder in Europe has contributed to more goals (24G, 14A) this season than Fernandes and he seems to only be getting better, which should concern rival fans.

Left-mid: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - £99.00 million

For the first time in years, Neymar is worth under £100m. Nevertheless, he's still near the very top of the valuation list and after this performance against Bayern on Wednesday, it's easy to understand why.

Striker: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - £144.00 million

In his 38 games in all competitions this season, Mbappe has scored 32 goals and contributed nine assists. Not bad, Kylian, not bad at all.

Striker: Harry Kane (Tottenham) - £108.00 million

Kane's record in 2020/21 is arguably even more impressive than Mbappe's. Spurs' talisman has netted 26 goals and assisted a further 16 in just 41 appearances.

No wonder the England captain is the second-most valuable player in the world...

