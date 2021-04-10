Southampton trivia: Can you name which season these 15 Saints kits are from?

From afar, you really wouldn't be able to tell if it was Southampton or Peru playing at times this season due to the nature of the club's home strip.

A reverse in colours from their first ever jersey which was worn in the late 19th century, it has been witness to some great displays as well some dire performances in what has been an inconsistent campaign.

During the Premier League era, it is hard to find a team who has altered their home shirt as much as Southampton whose designers are clearly not afraid of mixing it up.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that each year's kit reveal sparks a great deal of excitement amongst the club's supporters.

Set to face Leicester City in the FA Cup semi-final later this month, it is likely that the Saints will don their third-kit in what is unquestionably their biggest game of the season.

A victory over the Foxes would not only make the club's players heroes overnight but it will also earn the shirt worn iconic status as it will mark Southampton's return to the final of the world's oldest domestic cup competition after 18 years away.

Looking ahead to this particular clash, we have decide to create a quiz based on some of the Saints' memorable kits from recent years.

Can you match up these 15 shirts with the seasons they were worn in?

Have a go now and then share your scores with fellow fans!

1 of 15 In which season did Southampton wear this kit? 2019/20 2020/21 2015/16 2016/17

