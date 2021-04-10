Spurs transfer news: Verdict on Philippe Coutinho loan deal reports

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a potential loan move to Tottenham, according to reports from Spanish media outlet fichajes.net.

When Coutinho earned his £142m move to La Liga, it was thought that the Brazilian could go on to achieve great things.

However, the attacking midfielder has failed to replicate the dazzling heights that he achieved in a Liverpool shirt.

According to fichajes.net, and reported by Sport Witness, Coutinho could potentially be making a return to the Premier League this summer, with Tottenham named as a "possible destination".

After a difficult first two years at Barca, Coutinho joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan where he won the treble in Bavaria.

With this success under his belt, the former Red returned to Catalonia but a major injury at the back end of 2020 essentially ruled out the Brazilian for the rest of the season.

Barcelona are hoping that Coutinho, who is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, can return to fitness during the summer so that he can be sent on loan.

It's safe to say that Coutinho hasn't had much luck in Spain. With that and Spurs' interest in mind, should the 28-year-old make a return to the English top-flight on loan?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Josh Cole have their say.

Tom Kelly

"What a deal!

"Providing that Coutinho returns from injury in time and is fully fit ahead of the 2021/22 season, this would be a fantastic piece of business from the Lilywhites.

"It came as a bit of a blow that Gareth Bale would be returning to Real Madrid but Daniel Levy can bring in a like-for-like star. Furthermore, the Brazilian would potentially cost far less in wages, which also makes financial sense given the implications of the pandemic.

"If Spurs can even get a fraction of the player that Coutinho was at Liverpool, then Spurs would be a real force next season."

Sam Brookes

"Have Spurs learnt nothing?

"We are currently seeing the Bale debacle play out, and it could be a similar scenario with Coutinho next year.

"Bale did have a purple patch when he scored braces against Burnley and Crystal Palace in February and March, but that appears to have been short-lived. The rest of his campaign has been pretty disastrous.



"He did not appear to be fit for the first half of the season, and only netted one league goal before Christmas. If Coutinho arrives, he is also likely to be short of fitness, having not featured in 2021 so far.



"It will likely take him a while to get up to speed, meaning that Spurs won’t be able to rely on him straight away.



"They need players who can hit the ground running, and there must be serious doubts over whether Coutinho will be able to do this."

Jonathan Gorrie

"What a waste of time this would be.

"As talented as he was at Liverpool, Tottenham do not need Coutinho. Indeed, the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli are all able to operate in the No.10 role behind Harry Kane, who isn't exactly shy of an assist.

"On mammoth wages in the region of £400,000-per-week and having failed to convince at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the Brazilian might be a big name but doesn't have anything to offer Spurs that those in the current squad can't."

Josh Cole

"Whilst Coutinho has failed to shine at Barcelona due to a combination of poor form as well as terrible luck with injuries, he could turn out to be a stunning signing if he is able to recapture the performances that he produced during his time at Liverpool.

"Before departing for Catalonia in January 2018, the Brazilian set the Premier League alight by being directly involved in 78 goals in 152 appearances , linking up spectacularly with the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

"More than capable of settling a game with a moment of brilliance, Coutinho could take Spurs' attacking line-up to another level and fill an Eriksen-shaped hole in Spurs' line-up.

"Providing that Mourinho gives the midfielder the freedom he needs to express himself, there is no reason why the ex-Liverpool man cannot take north London by storm."

1 of 15 How much did Spurs pay for Teddy Sheringham in 1992? £4.1m £2.4m £2.1m £1.9m

News Now - Sport News