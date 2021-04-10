Carlo Ancelotti eyes another transfer reunion at Everton

Everton are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the upcoming transfer window, as reported by Italian outlet Il BiancoNero.

What is the latest transfer news involving Rabiot?

Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be an admirer of Rabiot, and would like to bring him over to Merseyside.

Spanish giants Barcelona are also keen on the 26-year-old and could be helped by their positive relationship with Juventus. The two clubs did business last summer, with Arthur joining the Italian champions, whilst Miralem Pjanic moved the other way.

How much is Rabiot worth and when does his contract expire?

Juventus value the French midfielder at €30m (£26m). Rabiot arrived at Juventus on a free transfer in 2019 after his contract at PSG ended.

He has two years left on his current deal at the Serie A club.

What are Rabiot's stats this season?

Rabiot has featured in 25 league games for Andrea Pirlo's side in 2020/21.

He has scored twice in those matches, including finding the net in a 3-1 victory over Lazio last month.

He has shown that he is comfortable on the ball this term, recording a pass success rate of 90.6%, as per WhoScored. No Everton player who has made multiple appearances this season has a higher percentage.

What has Pirlo said about Rabiot?

Juventus boss Pirlo should know a thing or two about playing in midfield, having won multiple Champions League trophies and the World Cup during his playing days. Back in November, he lavished praise on Rabiot.

Speaking to Sky Italia via Goal, he said: "He is a complete player, I have rarely seen someone so strong both physically and technically.

"He doesn't even know the potential for improvement he can have, and we work on the mental side of things to make him understand that he is a champion. He is improving game after game."

Should Brands back Ancelotti on this one?

Everton have been linked with Napoli defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Nikola Maksimovic in recent times - both players who featured under Ancelotti during his time in Italy.

Now, the veteran coach is eyeing a move for Rabiot, who he worked with at PSG back in 2012/13.

When you factor in that he has already signed two former players in Allan and James Rodriguez, it is getting to the point where he appears to want to bring in players he knows for the sake of it, and Everton's Director of Football Marcel Brands should be wary of this.

Despite Pirlo's praise, Rabiot has done very little to warrant such interest, as Juventus have had an underwhelming campaign thus far with him in the side. They were knocked out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage by Porto, and look set to lose their status as Italian champions to Inter Milan next month.

All the while, Rabiot has rarely stepped up to the plate, as shown by the fact that he averages just 0.3 key passes per game in the league in 2020/21. Defensively, he has been a little better, making 2.1 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per match, but Everton already have the likes of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to carry out their dirty work in midfield.

Brands needs to stand firm on this one and ensure Ancelotti's apparent lust for transfer reunions doesn't become dogma for the Toffees.

