Scoring from a free-kick is far from easy.

It takes a lot of practice to be able to whip the ball over a wall with enough pace and accuracy to beat the opposing goalkeeper.

Around 95% of it comes down to the free-kick taker's skill in the situation, but they can also be aided by their teammates in the build-up to an attempt.

A clever routine that causes confusion among the opposition can often prove to be very beneficial and that was certainly the case for Oldham Athletic on Friday evening.

In their 5-2 win over Colchester United, the League Two outfit performed a very unique set-piece routine to help Alfie McCalmont make it 2-0 on the night.

Let's take a look at Oldham's moment of ingenuity that's attracting a lot of attention over on Twitter...

Video

That is just wonderful and it's a routine we can see being repeated by teams across England in the near future.

A group of Oldham players waited behind the Colchester wall and just before McCalmont made contact with the ball, they charged towards their teammate.

It worked an absolute treat, with McCalmot's magnificent strike going in off the post.

Oldham's free-kick tactics against Colchester were slightly similar to the ones used by Atalanta against Real Madrid in the Champions League a few weeks back.

That night in Madrid, the Italian side deployed a 'moving wall' in front of the Real Madrid players defending the set-piece, with Luis Muriel's dipping effort then finding the back of the net.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

You just cannot beat creativity from a free-kick situation.

