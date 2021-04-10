Real Madrid waited 12 long years to complete 'La Decima'.

The Spanish giants won European Cup number nine in 2002, beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the final thanks to Zinedine Zidane's iconic volley.

After that success, many believed Los Blancos would triumph for the 10th time in club football's biggest competition pretty soon after their ninth success.

It wasn't meant to be, though...

Many managers tried and failed, including Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese's side eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Champions League in both 2010/11 and 2012/13.

After the 'Special One' left the Spanish capital in the summer of 2013, Carlo Ancelotti was the man tasked with achieving 'La Decima' - and it took the Italian icon just one season.

Real Madrid won the 2013/14 Champions League in style, beating city rivals Atletico 4-1 in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Los Blancos' scorers that day and his effort from the penalty spot was the 17th goal he scored on the European stage that season.

That's still a record and Ronaldo's performances in the competition throughout the campaign were out of this world.

Amazingly, he only played in 11 of Real Madrid's 13 Champions League games in 2013/14, but he somehow still managed to score 17 goals.

Ronaldo also assisted his teammates on five occasions, taking his overall goal involvement tally to 22 - an average of two per appearance.

It's arguably the greatest campaign in a cup competition by a single player in history and Twitter user @LSComps has paid tribute to Ronaldo's brilliance in 2013/14 with a stunning video compilation.

Unsurprisingly, the footage below has gone viral on the social media platform.

The dribbles in that video are reminiscent of Ronaldo's days at Manchester United, when he was the most entertaining player on the planet.

His goals in 2013/14 weren't bad either...

The Portuguese's sensational solo strike away at Galatasaray, which was part of a hat-trick, still ranks as one of the 36-year-old's best ever goals.

Ronaldo's effort to make it 4-0 to Real Madrid in the semi-final against Bayern was pretty tasty too, with the global superstar firing his free-kick under the wall and past a helpless Manuel Neuer.

Eight of Ronaldo's goals in 2013/14 came in the knockout stage of the Champions League, which is just outrageously good.

The finest individual European campaign of all time? We reckon so.

