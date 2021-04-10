Southampton eye Spurs midfielder Harry Winks

Harry Winks has been linked with a potential move to Southampton, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest on Winks?

Life under Jose Mourinho has been pretty difficult for Winks and his limited game time this season has certainly highlighted that. It now appears that his time with Spurs could potentially soon be coming to an end.

Football Insider has reported that fellow Premier League side Southampton are keeping tabs on the English central midfielder.

A source told the website that the Saints are currently assessing their midfield options and the Tottenham man is an individual they're considering.

How has he performed this season?

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time in the Premier League, as he's made just seven starts for Spurs and only played 639 minutes in the English top-flight, according to WhoScored.

In comparison, Winks has actually played more minutes in the Europa League this season, with 666 minutes in the continental competition.

During his European performances, the midfielder has ultimately impressed for Spurs. The academy graduate chipped in with a goal and an assist across eight games and managed to earn a WhoScored average rating of 7.14.

Who else is interested?

There has been no shortage of interest in Winks, as Spanish side Atletico Madrid are keen admirers of the Englishman, according to Sky Sports.

Diego Simeone's side apparently attempted to lure Winks to the Wanda Metropolitano last summer but a move never came to fruition. However, the club are reportedly keen to bring the Tottenham man to La Liga this summer, should he become available.

The Mirror have also reported that Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are interested in securing the services of the 10-cap international and claim that Winks will be available for between £15m and £20m.

Biggest casualty of Mourinho taking charge?

Since Mourinho's arrival in north London, Winks' playing time has steadily declined and the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has played a major role in that.

The Dane was signed from Southampton in the summer and was reportedly identified by Mourinho himself.

The midfielder has gone on to play the joint-highest number of minutes for Spurs this season, while Winks has made just ten top-flight appearances.

Winks' decreasing minutes under Mourinho has negatively impacted the trajectory of his career. During his time with Mauricio Pochettino, Winks developed into an established Premier League player who had been integrated into the England setup.

He even converted his first international goal just three days before Mourinho's appointment. However, since the Portuguese manager's time at the helm, his career has stagnated.

Winks now struggles to make the Tottenham first team and is seemingly out of favour with England, as he's made just two international starts and missed out on multiple squad call-ups following Mourinho's appointment.

How will Pochettino feel about it?

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino will likely be disappointed to see that Winks could be shipped out of the north London club, as he previously described the midfielder as "amazing".

Pochettino played a vital role in bringing the Englishman into the first team and offering him a first opportunity in men's football, having handed Winks his Spurs debut and 115 outings overall.

But the Argentine can take some solace in the fact Winks could end up at one of his other former clubs in Southampton, where Ralph Hasenhuttl employs a style of football similar to the philosophy Pochettino instilled at Spurs.

Southampton seem like the right calibre of club for Winks to re-establish himself and ultimately that's what Pochettino will likely want most for the 25-year-old.

