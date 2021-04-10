WWE made sure to stack the card for the SmackDown's go-home show ahead of WrestleMania 37.

The Tag Team Titles were on the line last night, while the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal also took place on the Blue Brand.

WWE Superstars inside The ThunderDome really set the tone for what's to come at 'The Show of Shows' this weekend.

So let's get into it. Check out the full results from SmackDown below.

Daniel Bryan declared a defiant “Yes!” to his WrestleMania dreams

Never allowing himself to pay any mind to all the times he heard “No!” throughout his entire career, Daniel Bryan declares that “Yes!” he will walk out of The Showcase of the Immortals with the Universal Championship.

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode retained in SmackDown Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match

After initiating a pre-match brawl with The Street Profits that quickly drew Otis & Chad Gable and Rey & Dominik Mysterio into the fray, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode ultimately prevailed over the three challenging tandems in an explosive Fatal 4-Way showdown.

Tamina def. Nia Jax by Disqualification

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax collided with a potential WrestleMania opponent from Night 1’s Tag Team Turmoil Match, Tamina. Just when it looked as if Tamina may knock off The Irresistible Force, Shayna Baszler prevented the pinfall and brought an end to the match by disqualification. Nevertheless, Tamina & Natalya still walked out with momentum heading into The Show of Shows when they knocked The Queen of Spades out of the ring.

Edge driven to make his dreams a reality at WrestleMania

Claiming Daniel Bryan “weaseled” his way into the main event of WrestleMania and that he himself forged the very path that Roman Reigns first used to make it in WWE, an impassioned Edge said he was destined to be the next Universal Champion because, like everything else he had done in his storied career, he has dreamt it and would manifest it.

WWE announced Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair will main event night one of WrestleMania 37

Banks and Belair will make history on The Grandest Stage of Them All by headlining night one of WrestleMania 37, battling over the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Kevin Owens surprised Sami Zayn with painful payback

Moments after SmackDown aired footage of Sami Zayn inviting himself to Logan Paul’s Training Camp in Miami, Kevin Owens once again attacked The Master Strategist and nearly delivered the Stunner to his WrestleMania adversary before Zayn escaped.

Jey Uso triumphed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

This year’s action-packed Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal came down to Ricochet, Jey Uso, King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura. “Main Event” Uso endured the Kinshasa and reversed The Artist’s attempt to throw him over the top rope to emerge victorious.

Roman Reigns set to crush dreams at WrestleMania

Universal Champion Roman Reigns closed out the special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown by insisting that he will crush the dreams of Edge and Daniel Bryan and use their defeat as a launching point for the next great year as The Head of the Table.

WrestleMania 37 airs live on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 on BT Sport and WWE Network.

