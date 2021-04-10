Gary Neville makes bold Man United transfer claim

With the summer transfer window around the corner, former Red Devils defender Gary Neville has stated who he wants Manchester United to sign.

What did Gary Neville say?

On Friday, the Sky Sports pundit hosted a 15-minute Q&A session on Twitter where he provided his take on array of hot topics.

Neville was asked: "If you could bring one player from a rival this summer to Manchester United, who would it be?"

In response to this transfer question, the ex-United man stated that he would like to see Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane join the club.

Have United been linked with Varane?

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the Red Devils are in the market for a central defender and that the Madrid man is a key target for the club.

The Frenchman's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022. MEN has also reported that Los Blancos may look to cash in on the defender in the coming months, as opposed to letting him leave for a free the following summer.

There isn't much gossip in terms of a price-tag, but Transfermarkt value Varane at £63m.

How has Varane performed this season?

This season, the 27-year-old has featured prominently in defence alongside Sergio Ramos, as he's made 36 appearances in all competitions.



According to WhoScored statistics, Varane has provided Madrid with an average of 3.7 clearances and 1.7 interceptions per game in La Liga.

For his performances this season, he's earned a WhoScored rating of 6.86, which is the eighth-highest out of the Los Blancos squad.

Should he sign for United?

The likes of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been solid for the Red Devils this season. However, Victor Lindelof has struggled at times.

In comparison to Maguire, the Swedish defender has been slightly off the pace, as he earned a WhoScored average rating of 6.77 while the Englishman has averaged 7.07.

Varane can step into Lindelof's position and has an array of experience that will help United, as he has multiple Champions League and domestic title victories under his belt.

Should a striker be Man United's biggest transfer priority?

Despite Neville's claim, it's worth noting that United have struggled in the striker department this season as neither Anthony Martial nor Edinson Cavani have really staked their claim for the position.

They've scored only ten Premier League goals between them - six less than Bruno Fernandes has managed single-handed.

United have been linked with the free-scoring forward Erling Haaland and Red Devils supporters will be hoping that his relationship with Solskjaer will be a deciding factor.

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed at the dawn of the month that Dortmund have set their asking price at £128m.

Despite the concerns over Lindelof, bringing in a goalscorer who has netted 21 times in the Bundesliga this season would surely bring United closer to challenging City than another centre-half - even if Varane is one of the best around.

He's the obvious shout for a dream United signing this summer, but Neville clearly feels differently.

