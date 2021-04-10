Kylian Mbappe reminded the world against Bayern Munich that he is a generational talent.

In the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League quarter-final tie, the lightning-quick striker scored two goals to seal a 3-2 victory for his team.

As well as his brace at the Allianz Arena, Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick at the Camp Nou against Barcelona in the previous round of the competition.

He's already dominating the sport at the age of 22 and that's naturally resulted in comparisons with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they were at the same age.

To be fair to Mbappe, he's netted far more goals than either of the two superstars managed before their 23rd birthdays.

However, when Messi was just 22, he had won the Ballon d'Or in 2009 and many people were already labelling him as the greatest player of all time.

One of them was Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, who crowned the Argentine as the best he'd seen live on television after the Barcelona man scored four goals against Arsenal.

Footage of Souness, Ruud Gullit and Richard Keys waxing lyrical about that performance on Sky Sports after the game should serve as a stern reminder that while Mbappe is great, he simply cannot be compared to Messi.

Sorry Kylian, but your performances have never received that kind of response and it's likely that they never will.

Being dubbed the greatest of all time at 22? That's outrageous really and Souness doubled down on his claim in 2015 after Messi had destroyed Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

"He's [Messi] a problem solver, a game changer, the greatest player to have played the game," Souness wrote in his column for The Times, per Mirror.

"I don't say that lightly but I have been saying it for the last three or four years and his match-winning intervention against Bayern Munich reinforced my view.

"I am more than 60 years old now, and I don't believe that I've seen, or that I'm likely to see, anyone better in my lifetime.

"The world's best when I was growing up was Pele and he would have been a great player now, too, but Messi surpasses him. He's also way out ahead of Diego Maradona - it's not even close anymore."

There's never been a player quite like Lionel Andres Messi.

