WWE have revealed their set-up for WrestleMania 37 and it is simply bonkers.

Colour commentator Corey Graves and interviewer Kayla Braxton have revealed “this weekend’s battleground” at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

After a brief run through of the event and its place in history as the first WWE show with a live crowd in more than a year, an enthused Graves exclaimed, “Fire the cannons!”

Amongst a barrage of fireworks and songs such as The Weeknd’s ’Save Your Tears’ (perhaps the most ill-fitting choice for a WrestleMania song in recent memory), WWE’s crazy, pirate-themed set was unveiled.

Presumably the same set intended for last year’s event before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a change, the aesthetic is dominated by an enormous wooden ship.

It makes the decision to put Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon inside a steel cage all the more perplexing given McMahon’s penchant for jumping off ridiculous platforms.

Also of note is the absence of Kairi Sane who returned to Japan last year. Sane’s Pirate Princess persona and entrance was tailor made for a show like this.

Night One will see major title matches between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley (where the WWE Championship will be opening WrestleMania for the very first time) and Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in the main event.

While both builds have been questionable, the popularity of all four stars is at an all time high and the quality of action promises to be exceptional.

Night Two will see arguably the best built ‘Mania main event in years when Roman Reigns puts his Universal Championship on the line against both Edge and Daniel Bryan.

All three stars have returned from once thought career-ending setbacks to reclaim their places at the top of the table. It will likely be a heavily split crowd given the strong connections all three men have established with the audience.

Despite the conspicuous absence of megastars such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Triple H, WrestleMania 37 promises to be a hard-bumping extravaganza with fan favourites like A.J. Styles, Big E, Riddle, Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton featured in high profile bouts.

In a banner year so far for the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WrestleMania 37 will be the second major event hosted at the stadium after this year’s Super Bowl.

Having hosted their own team winning the big one (and a half-time performance by The Weeknd who seems to be gradually becoming synonymous with the venue), Raymond James Stadium will look to keep raking in the big bucks with two straight nights of WWE action.

News Now - Sport News