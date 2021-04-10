Sky Brown: The 12-year-old skateboarding sensation who wowed Tony Hawk

One of the most inspiring British youngsters could be set to take to the world stage this summer as she vies to become the youngest ever Team GB athlete at the Olympics. Sky Brown, who is just 12 years of age, has made huge waves within the world of skateboarding and is currently the youngest professional rider in the world.

This Sunday will see the National Skateboarding Championships get underway once again after being called off last year due to Covid-19. Reigning champion Brown, who rode to gold back in 2019, will not be competing, however. As the young talent looks to still be in her home in the US, she will sit out this tournament. She will still have chance to bag her Olympic qualification at a later date.

Brown won gold in the 2019 Championships after an unstoppable run, scoring 308 points in total.

She will be looking to ply her trade as the only female to represent Team GB when skateboarding appears on the Olympic roster for the first time.

Her appearance in Tokyo will be a huge milestone for her and her family, after she suffered a life-threatening fall last year when falling from a half-pipe in Southern California. Brown was left with multiple skull fractures as well as a broken wrist and hand.

After her fall, Brown's father admitted she was lucky to be alive, but it didn't set the plucky youngster back in her dreams to compete on the world's biggest stage.

The 12-year-old skater has competed across the world in the likes of Australia and France. Now settled in her home in Oceanside, California, Brown has broadened her talent to surfing and she hopes she will be able to double up and join the Team GB surfing team in Tokyo this summer.

There is still chance for Brown to achieve this dream, but a spokesperson has revealed that she must first compete in the British Cup, which she may be unable to do before Tokyo. If this is the case, she must wait until Paris 2024 to compete in Olympic surfing.

Since her accident, the youngster has been working hard on coming back bigger and better. She has trained with Tony Hawk on multiple occasions – his skate park is where she suffered her near fatal injury. However, just two months after, Brown revisited Hawk's park and dominated the 'Mega' ramp with ease.

Hawk described Brown as a "unicorn" with "incredible potential" before going on to say that: "She could definitely be one of the best female skaters ever, if not one of the best, well-rounded skaters ever, regardless of gender."

