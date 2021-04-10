Newcastle trivia: Where are these 15 former players now?

With Newcastle United relegated twice since 2009, supporters haven't always been treated to the highest calibre of player.

Indeed, with swathes of supporters protesting against Mike Ashley's ownership, this has largely been a bleak period for one of England's footballing powerhouses, with those representing the club doing so with mixed quality.

Granted, some have made a name for themselves and emerged as cult heroes but, overall, a lot of the playing staff have come and gone without making too much of an impact.

As a result, they've left St. James' Park, reaching far-flung corners of the footballing globe in an effort to continue their careers elsewhere.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have put together a quiz for you. Can you name where these 15 former Newcastle players in recent years are plying their trade now? Our consumption of football can be all-consuming at times in the world of social media and news updates, but how much have you taken on board?

Do you think you can get full marks?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 Loic Remy Çaykur Rizespor Getafe Lille Serik Belediyespor

News Now - Sport News