Nemanja Vidic was a defender that most strikers feared.

In his prime, the Serbian centre-back really was the immovable object at the heart of Manchester United's back-line.

Unlike some players in his position, Vidic just seemed to love the actual defensive side of the game and he relished a physical battle.

“He became a defender that was feared," his partner-in-crime Rio Ferdinand said about him.

"He could fight with the most physical, he crunched into tackles, he attacked the ball better than anyone I’ve ever seen."

If you chose to do battle with Vidic, you had to be mentally prepared for it and former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli certainly was not.

Seconds after the two players clashed during the 2011 Community Shield, Balotelli opted to square up to the Serbian beast.

But pretty much as soon as he realised it was Vidic, the controversial Italian quickly backed down with a look on his face that suggested he was a tad frightened.

Don't worry, Mario, we'd have been absolutely terrified as well...

Video

"Balotelli thought he was dueling Rio Ferdinand then he turned, saw Vidic and walked away," one fan wrote in the comment section.

"Vidic doesn't flinch for a second and suddenly Super Mario turns into a Shy Guy," another added.

The legendary United defender was also the one celebrating at full-time after the Red Devils came from two goals down to beat City 3-2 at Wembley.

Joleon Lescott and Edin Dzeko scored to put Roberto Mancini's team 2-0 up at the half-time interval, but United came roaring back into the game after the break.

Goals from Chris Smalling and Nani (x2) secured victory for Sir Alex Ferguson's side and the 11th trophy of Vidic's illustrious career with the club.

1 of 20 How many league titles have Man Utd won? 13 17 20 23

The former Spartak Moscow man would go on to add the 2012/13 Premier League title and 2013 Community Shield to his collection before joining Inter Milan in 2014.

Thirteen trophies in 12 years to go with a legacy of striking fear into opposing players? Not bad that.

News Now - Sport News