The dream bout finally draws near.

After years of viewers, pundits and the fighters themselves wondering if it would ever happen, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are gearing up for a high stakes clash with a whole lot of gold on the line.

What is not yet confirmed is the lucky venue that’ll get to host it. Promoter Eddie Hearn is scheduled to present several venue choices to the heavyweight champs of the world this week.

One of the most enticing options is Wembley Stadium, which previously hosted Anthony Joshua’s sensational knock out victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017.

When discussing the fight, Eddie Hearn revealed, “I put this fight up there as the biggest sporting event of 2021”.

Hearn is not alone in this sentiment as Sadiq Khan, the current Mayor of London, has already confirmed he will support the fight coming to the nation’s capital.

During a discussion on SNTV, per a report from Sky Sports, Khan praised Hearn and his matchmaking abilities:

"I mean this guy is amazing. I call Eddie a friend, I'm a fan of his.

"The fact that he pulled off Joshua-Klitschko, 90,000 was impressive. We worked closely with him.

“I’m keen to see Joshua-Fury, I think it will be amazing. I'm not going to tell you who I'm backing, but wouldn't it be great to see those two great boxers, world champions, boxing amongst their own fans. Both Tyson and Anthony will tell you how grateful they are to their fans in this country.

“Eddie knows how to reach me. We'll do what we can to support Eddie. I appreciate there's politics in boxing as well. I appreciate there's issues around broadcasting, there's issues around sponsorship, but if Eddie and the teams want to have the fight in London, we're ready."

Anthony Joshua, currently enjoying his second reign at the top of the sport, is zeroed in on getting the Fury bout locked in for the near future. Taking to Twitter, Joshua explained:

“Quick update. Myself, @258mgt & @MatchroomBoxing are working really hard to make the fight happen. I want to give my fans what they want & you know I’ll do whatever I can to deliver.

“Hoping to share some positive news soon.”

Wembley will be allowing at least 25% capacity for Euro 2020. It is possible this number will increase for the tournament’s semi-finals and final also.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Hearn went into further detail on the fight:

"When you look at the Wembley option, which is still teetering around. Maybe unrealistic, but it's another option that we'd like to present.

"That would be July 24th, for example, which is the end of the Euro period. Once you start going too deep into August, you've got the Olympics and so forth.

"I put this fight up there as the biggest sporting event of 2021. I know the Olympics is a big period. This is massive. This is something the whole world will stop to watch."

