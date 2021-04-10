When all is not well in the Juventus camp, talk is inevitably going to resurface concerning Cristiano Ronaldo's future.

Andrea Pirlo's side sit third in Serie A, at the time of writing 12 points behind league-leaders Inter Milan.

There have even been points this season when it's looked touch-and-go whether they'll qualify for the Champions League at all.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo really will leave Turin. Juventus are yet to offer him a new contract and he's now 36, but he's been priceless since joining from Real Madrid, scoring 97 goals in 125 appearances.

In the meantime, though, even murmurs of discontent are going to alert some of the Old Lady's rivals.

Reports in Italy, specifically from Tuttosport, suggest PSG are monitoring his situation and could try and sign him this summer if Kylian Mbappe moves on.

We hardly need to recap the incessant speculation linking the Frenchman with Real Madrid and Liverpool. The World Cup winner is valued at £144m by Transfermarkt.

In the great merry-go-round of summer transfers, you'll be hard-pressed to find a story that doesn't involve Erling Haaland, but it seems it's Mbappe and Ronaldo's futures who could be linked.

PSG have fallen behind in their own title race, currently sat six points behind Lille but with a game in hand. Rumour has it Mauricio Pochettino is already under pressure.

A statement summer signing would be the PSG way to retain their place at the summit of French football, though it's long been thought it was Lionel Messi the champions would target.

While he wouldn't come any cheaper in terms of wages, the Argentine wouldn't command a transfer fee as his contract at Barcelona would be up.

In recent months, however, the Blaugrana have revived and Messi looks happy again, casting doubt on whether he'll leave at all.

Ronaldo would be some alternative.

