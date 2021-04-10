Harry Kane is a man on a mission in 2020/21.

Tottenham's talisman has been in stunning form in the Premier League this season, scoring 19 goals and contributing 13 assists.

Only Robert Lewandowski has been involved in more goals across Europe's top five leagues and Kane's prolificacy could see him with the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

However, the England captain's form has not reaped the rewards he would have hoped, with Spurs likely to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Jose Mourinho's side are currently sixth in the table and three points off the top four.

As reported by The Athletic, Kane will ask to leave Spurs if they can't make up the ground and qualify for club football's biggest competition for 2021/22.

That seems fair, although what Kane has supposedly told his friends about the north London outfit will be of huge concern to fans.

According to Football Insider, the Englishman said "Spurs are going nowhere", while privately dismissing the team's chances of challenging for major honours in the near future.

Ouch. Kane - who is contracted to Spurs until 2024 - made his footballing priorities very clear in an interview with Jamie Redknapp last year.

"It's one of those things; I couldn't say yes, I couldn't say no," Kane said when asked if he would want to spend his entire career at Spurs, per Sky Sports.

"I love Spurs - I'll always love Spurs. But it's one of those things - I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.

"I'm an ambitious player. I want to improve, I want to get better, I want to become one of the top, top players.

"It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever, but it's not a no either."

If Spurs cannot keep ahold of their star man for next season, you really do fear for Mourinho's side.

