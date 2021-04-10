Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to rejuvenate Liverpool at the end of a bitterly disappointing campaign.

The Reds' title defence wilted and their Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after the quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Next season has to be different.

Gini Wijnaldum is expected to move on at the end of his contract and there's the small matter of Mo Salah's future to be cleared up.

As much as Kopites will fear the departures of some of their key men, there's every reason to look forward to the summer transfer window too.

Two words: Kylian Mbappe. As it stands, Real look to be in pole position to sign the PSG superstar, but rumours linking him with Merseyside just won't go away.

At the other end of the pitch, the returns of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip from injury will be a huge boost. Yet Klopp has also learned the hard way that having just three fit senior centre-backs isn't enough.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, the Reds have identified RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konaté as an option. He has a reasonable release clause of just £34m.

With all that in mind,The Liverpool Echo have been speculating as to Klopp's 'dream XI' next season.

A side spearheaded by Mbappe, with Konate in defence, and retaining the likes of Sadio Mane, Salah and Fabinho would surely catapult Liverpool back into title contention.

Le10Sport recently claimed Renato Sanches was also being targeted as a possible replacement for Wijnaldum.

The Euro 2016 winner had a torrid spell on loan at Swansea but he's rejuvenated his career at Ligue 1 pace-setters Lille.

Of course, how the above XI would fare is largely dependent on Liverpool's existing stars rediscovering their form.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has endured a miserable season, summed up by his outing against Real Madrid.

Andy Robertson has also dropped down a level and Mane's goals have dried up, something which Klopp addressed in Friday's press conference.

There's no doubt Liverpool need to be transformed this summer and it could be a seismic transfer window if they can secure even one or two of their targets.

