Leeds United have won 2-1 at the Etihad with 10-men.

Marcelo Bielsa's side achieved the impossible thanks to a stunning injury-time winner from versatile midfielder Stuart Dallas.

The Northern Irishman showed incredible composure on the counter to slot the ball underneath Ederson and into the back of the net.

It was a quite incredible moment and it's one Leeds fans will not forget for quite some time - if ever.

Check out Dallas' incredible winner in the video below.

Video

Unbelievable scenes in Manchester! Dare we say 'drink it in'?

Dallas had put Leeds 1-0 up in the first half with a well-taken strike, before captain Liam Cooper was sent off just before the break for a reckless challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

After the half-time interval, City dominated proceedings against Bielsa's 10-men and they were level in the 76th-minute through Ferran Torres.

Most fans thought Pep Guardiola's side would go on and win the match from there, but they were proven wrong.

Leeds' Raphinha actually missed a glorious chance to win the game a few minutes before Dallas' dramatic second goal in stoppage-time.

The club's summer signing breezed past Fernandinho and was left one-on-one with Ederson, with the City goalkeeper then winning their duel thanks to a well-timed tackle.

Raphinha's miss

Thankfully for Raphinha, his failure to get the better of Ederson didn't prove to be costly.

Overall, Leeds were pretty good value for the win, as they showed fantastic resilience to keep City's array of attacking stars at bay.

The fact Bielsa's side were still committing bodies forward at the end of the game with a man down is both brave and impressive.

It's certainly been great fun having Leeds back in the English top-flight.

