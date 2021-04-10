Unexpected crossover fights are the hip new trend in the world of boxing it seems.

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, often regarded as the pound-for-pound best of all time, is now making a living and a killing off of bizarre exhibitions with MMA fighters, kickboxers and, if rumours are to be believed, vloggers in the near future.

Mayweather beat former UFC double champ Conor McGregor in 2017. Now, it appears he may be taking on another former dual-division champ from the Octagon.

“It’s going down! The Triple C Vs The Olympic bronze medalist @FloydMayweather #staytune” Cejudo recently tweeted.

Curiously, UFC president Dana White did visit Mayweather’s Las Vegas crib for a meeting with undefeated boxer and RIZIN FF President Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

It’s likely Mayweather and Sakakibara were negotiating a new deal after the Mega 2021 arrangement back in February failed to come to fruition.

As for White, it was the first time he’d seen the former head of PRIDE FC in a decade and a half. Could White have thrown Cejudo’s name into the mix?

Mayweather has not fought since his RIZIN 14 victory over Tenshin Nasukawa. Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, has not had a fight his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 last year.

‘Triple C’ announced he was bowing out of competition later that night.

Despite expressing interest in fighting everyone from featherweight champ Alexander Volkanowski to the controversial new bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling, Cejudo is yet to don the gloves again.

With this news, perhaps he’ll be donning a different kind of pair for his next potential fight.

Could Cejudo do what McGregor couldn’t and hand Mayweather his first defeat since the ’96 Olympics?

