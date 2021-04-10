Tyson Fury took to Twitter to provide an update regarding the highly anticipated clash against Anthony Joshua.

Last month, the rivals had signed a two-fight deal to take place this year, in what would be the biggest fight in British boxing history for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles.

However, both parties are yet to agree on a site deal in order to make an official announcement with a date and venue.

The Gypsy King posted a short video on his account on Friday night saying he had received

“big offers” from several countries to host the heavyweight title fight – hinting the deal is imminent.

Fury said: “Just got some big news, three or four big offers on the table.

“Interest from Saudi Arabia, my gypsy brothers in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America, England - there's some big, big offers on the table.

"I'm going to go through them on Sunday and hopefully we'll get the big fight on and let me smash this big dosser, big useless dosser let me say."

Joshua had also taken to Twitter earlier on Friday to offer his own update.

He said: “Myself, 258 Management and Matchroom Boxing are working really hard to make the fight happen.

“I want to give my fans what they want, and you know I’ll do whatever I can to deliver.

“Hoping to share some positive news soon.”

AJ’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had presented the possibility of the fight taking place at Wembley stadium if the fight cannot be agreed overseas and due to Britain’s rollout of the vaccine, the prospect of having a significant number of fans present was boosted by the London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"I'm keen to see Joshua-Fury, I think it will be amazing.

“I'm not going to tell you who I'm backing, but wouldn't it be great to see those two great boxers, world champions, boxing amongst their own fans.

“Both Tyson and Anthony will tell you how grateful they are to their fans in this country. Eddie knows how to reach me. We'll do what we can to support Eddie.

“I appreciate there's politics in boxing as well. I appreciate there's issues around broadcasting, there's issues around sponsorship, but if Eddie and the teams want to have the fight in London, we're ready."

News Now - Sport News