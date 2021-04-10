There was yet more VAR drama as Liverpool were controversially denied an equaliser against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds fell behind in the 43rd minute when Ollie Watkins found a way past Alisson Becker.

Liverpool thought they would go into the break level when Roberto Firmino found the back of the net.

Andy Robertson's shot was blocked but the ball fell kindly to Firmino, who showed great composure to chip the ball over the onrushing Emiliano Martinez.

However, the goal was ruled out by VAR due to Diogo Jota's marginal offside in the build-up.

That is just crazy, even by VAR's standards. Jurgen Klopp looked perplexed on the sideline and you can understand why.

The line looks to have been drawn on Jota's elbow, which is a body part he can't score with.

Had the line been drawn from his shoulder, it could be argued he would have been given onside.

Gary Lineker was one big name that couldn't believe the call.

"I’m sorry, but VAR gets more ridiculous by the day. How on earth can they say with any confidence that that is offside? Same as last night’s disallowed goal. Ridiculous," he wrote on Twitter.

Liverpool had every right to be furious but they responded well after the break.

They managed to equalise when Mohamed Salah found the back of the net, marking the third game in a row that he had scored.

