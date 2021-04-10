Bradford vs Grimsby in League Two isn’t usually a match that we’d be covering.

However when something incredible happens like it did at the Northern Commercials Stadium on Saturday evening, then you can be sure we’ll bring it to you.

Bradford led 1-0 at half time thanks to Anthony O’Connor’s goal.

The home side have faint hopes of reaching the playoffs, while Grimsby are rock bottom and looking in serious danger of losing their Football League status.

A big 15 minutes was in store for Grimsby boss, Paul Hurst.

However as the two sets of players walked towards the dressing rooms at the half time whistle, Hurst’s job got a whole lot harder.

That’s because Grimsby forward Stefan Payne decided to headbutt someone as he walked off the pitch.

The worst thing is, the person he decided to headbutt was teammate Filipe Morais.

Absolute madness.

The Grimsby Town Twitter account tweeted: "Town fall behind at the end of the first half...which has seen Payne see red for headbutting Morais at the end of the half...unforgivable.”

One fan added a bit of context to the incident by saying: "Morais played a ball down the line, not where Payne wanted it so Payne kicked off, morais gave it back, so had a coming together. Payne seems to have headbutted or moved his head towards morais. Camera was some distance when it happened so not entirely clear."

Another fan replied: "So glad I decided to pay for this game as well as the Scunthorpe one.. that was fantastic viewing at half time. The wheels hopefully falling off."

A third simply said: "Ridiculous. We’re fighting for survival and he goes and does something like that, utterly ridiculous."

Meanwhile, opponents Bradford could hardly believe their luck as they posted: “RED CARD | A truly bizarre end to the first half. Stefan Payne headbutts Grimsby team-mate Filipe Morais following an argument. Referee James Bell follows Payne into the dressing room and dismisses him. Crazy.”

Crazy indeed.

