Trent Alexander-Arnold has been criticised for his performances recently but he was the hero as Liverpool overcame Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Aston Villa took the lead in the 43rd minute through Ollie Watkins.

Liverpool equalised just after half-time through Mohamed Salah but, with time ticking down, it looked as if the game would finish all square.

However, Alexander-Arnold would produce a brilliant strike in stoppage-time to win all three points for the Reds.

He picked up the ball on the edge of the box before firing an unstoppable effort past Emiliano Martinez.

What a fantastic finish that is.

Gary Neville is one big name pundit that has been very critical of the 22-year-old in recent times.

He got into an argument with Jamie Carragher earlier this week about the Liverpool right-back.

Carragher was on commentary duty for Saturday's game and he poked fun at his Sky Sports colleague when Alexander-Arnold's effort found the net, shouting: "Are you watching Gary Neville?"

Gareth Southgate has also not been impressed by Alexander-Arnold in recent times as he chose not to include him in his latest England squad.

The Three Lions boss was in attendance at Anfield and Alexander-Arnold's effort has no doubt improved his chances of being named in England's Euro 2020 squad.

Alexander-Arnold's late goal put an end to Liverpool's dismal run of form at home.

They had not won at Anfield since December 16 2020, where they beat Tottenham 2-1.

Jurgen Klopp's side are now back in the top four but they will most likely drop out of the Champions League places by the end of the week.

