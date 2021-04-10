Tottenham trivia: Where are these 15 former players now?

Tottenham Hotspur have undergone quite the overhaul in recent years.

Indeed, with Mauricio Pochettino largely tearing up the teams of Tim Sherwood and Andre Villas-Boas before him in order to develop his own project in North London, Spurs' squad-building took a much different direction in the mid-2010s.

Given the emergence of young players during the Argentine's reign, there was always likely to be comings and goings. As some more experienced operators were moved out, some of those given a chance to impress in the first-team didn't quite make the cut, such is the nature of developing burgeoning talents.

While Pochettino proved unable to bring a trophy to Spurs, his reign was one of the most memorable in the club's history. Two title chases and a Champions League final followed arguably the most dramatic night in the club's recent history when they beat Ajax, but how well can you remember some of your club's former players?

GIVEMESPORT have put together a test for you. Where on earth are these 15 former Spurs men plying their trade now?

Take a look below!

1 of 15 Nabil Bentaleb Newcastle Schalke Union Berlin Eintracht Frankfurt

