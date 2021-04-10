Manchester United have been linked with a move for Wolves midfielder, Ruben Neves.

What has been said?

According to 90min.com, Neves has been added to their list of summer transfer targets.

United are said to be prioritising moves for a centre-back, striker and winger this summer, but central midfield is still an area they wish to strengthen.

Will Wolves let him leave?

Neves has been a mainstay for Wolves since signing in a £15.8 million deal from Porto back in 2017.

He remains a key player but, despite his importance, the Midlands club are believed to be ready to let him go.

The report claims that they are readying themselves to sell Neves, along with a number of their other big names.

Does Neves want to leave Wolves?

It's claimed that Neves is willing to leave Wolves this summer. He is reportedly ready for a new challenge.

How much would Neves cost?

Wolves value Neves at £30m and will sell him if their valuation is met.

How has Neves performed this season?

Neves has played 34 times for Wolves this season, scoring five times.

According to Whocored.com, he has an average rating of 6.86 in the 2020/21 campaign, making him Wolves' sixth best player.

Should United sign Neves?

United, in my opinion, need a central midfielder this summer.

Nemanja Matic is now 32 years old and is past his best. Fred and Scott McTominay are both decent but they should only be squad players.

Neves, who has earned 20 caps for Portugal, has proven in the past few seasons that he is one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League.

He has great technical ability and can protect the defence. He's also a goal threat, having scored numerous efforts from range in the past.

He's just 24 years old and has his best years ahead of him. If United manage to sign him for £30m this summer, that would be a steal.

