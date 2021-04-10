West Ham trivia: Where are these 15 former players now?

While West Ham United have improved in the transfer market of late, it certainly wasn't always that way.

Indeed, the recent signings of Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen, Tomáš Souček and Craig Dawson have worked well amid David Moyes' challenge for Champions League qualification though, by and large, the club's transfer business has been patchy at best.

In fact, even owner David Gold has admitted he 'chased dreams' when it came to buying players, leading to some bizarre deals over the years, with some of them failing to make the grade.

As a result, they've moved to far-flung corners of the footballing globe in an effort to continue their careers elsewhere.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have compiled the ultimate 'Where are they now?' quiz for West Ham supporters. Yes, you saw this lot flatter to deceive clad in claret and blue, but can you guess where they are now?

Do you think you can get full marks?

Have a go below!

1 of 15 Stephen Henderson Crystal Palace Burnley Luton Birmingham

