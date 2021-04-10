Kai Havertz has performed well below expectations since making the move from Leverkusen to Chelsea last summer.

After impressing in the Bundesliga, Chelsea decided to bring him to the Premier League in a deal worth £71 million.

However, he has struggled to acclimatise to English football.

He finally showed why he cost so much money in Chelsea's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Havertz got himself on the scoresheet with a lovely finish in the eighth minute.

The German midfielder found space in the box and he found the bottom corner with a delightful curled finish.

Havertz turned provider shortly after as he set up Christian Pulisic's goal.

The 21-year-old picked out Pulisic in the box, who would lash the ball into the roof of the net.

Havertz would go on to produce an absolutely outrageous touch.

The Chelsea star showed incredible technical ability as he flicked the ball over Patrick van Aanholt in the box.

Unfortunately, he was unable to find a way past Vicente Guaita as he scuffed his shot with his right foot.

That would have been a Puskas Award contender had he managed to find the back of the net.

Many football fans enjoyed Havertz' moment of magic and you can view some reaction below.

Chelsea would eventually go on to win 4-1. Kurt Zouma got Chelsea's third on the half-hour mark as he powered home a header.

Christian Benteke got one back for the home side in the 63rd minute, only for Pulisic to score his second and make the points safe for Chelsea 15 minutes later.

The American bagged twice, but Chelsea's best player on the pitch was arguably Havertz.

It's taken a while, but it finally looks as if Havertz has arrived in the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News