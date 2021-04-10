Elland Road: Phil Hay shares what he knows about Leeds stadium plans

Journalist Phil Hay has shared that Leeds United are finalising plans to develop Elland Road's West and North Stands.

What did Hay say?

The Athletic's Leeds United correspondent revealed an interesting piece of information regarding the club's stadium in his weekly mailbag.

"My understanding is that Leeds are a long way down the road in terms of finalising plans for the West Stand and North Stand (and finding backers to help fund the work)," Hay shared.

"They’re looking at a capacity of around 55,000 and given that they’re staying up this season, it might not be long before we see some blueprints.

"It would be done in stages to make sure attendances don’t drop too low while work is going on but in a revenue sense, it’s the area where Leeds can make significant strides financially."

Why is it important that Leeds stay in the Premier League?

The financial benefits of playing in England's top-flight are astronomical and Leeds would likely have faced a significant drop in revenue if they were relegated to the Championship.

Therefore, potentially spending millions of pounds on redevelopments around the club would be difficult without Premier League football.

However, with the club in 11th and 16 points above the bottom three, relegation clearly isn't a threat to Leeds this season.

With that in mind, the time is probably right to increase Elland Road's capacity.

Why redevelop the North and West Stand?

Partly due to the free-flowing attacking football on the pitch, one issue for Leeds fans is the availability of tickets.

With the club now back in the Premier League and playing eye-catching football, many Leeds fans may be desperate to return and watch their side. By increasing the capacity to 55,000, this will allow the Whites to welcome in more supporters and in turn increase the club's matchday revenue.

1 of 15 In which season did Leeds wear this kit? 2012/13 2018/19 2014/15 1998/99

A Premier League trend

In recent years, we've seen a handful of clubs renovate or move stadiums to match their growing ambitions in the Premier League.



Tottenham rejuvenated White Hart Lane and it's now the most modern stadium in the league. Furthermore, the north Londoners increased their capacity from 36,284 to 62,850.

West Ham United are another team who made a bold move regarding their stadium, as they swapped the historic Upton Park for the London Stadium.

Everton also hope to move to a new location in Bramley-Moore Dock and the initial designs for the new stadium are certainly impressive.

It seems re-imagining the physical landscapes of grounds, while incorporating modern features and more fans, is high on the agenda for clubs throughout the top flight these days.

Leeds are just the latest to buy into that trend.

News Now - Sport News