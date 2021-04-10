Arsenal linked with £43.2m defender - The Verdict

Arsenal are keen on Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi, as reported by AS.

Hector Bellerin looks set to move on at the end of the season, which would mean they they need someone to replace the Spanish international.

Hakimi appears to be the player who the Gunners have identified as the ideal candidate to fill Bellerin's void.

The Moroccan wing-back has featured regularly for Antonio Conte's side this term. The Italian side are currently in pole position to win their first title since 2010, and Hakimi has chipped in with 11 goal contributions in his 27 Serie A appearances.

However, it's suggested the economic situation at the San Siro isn't healthy at the moment, and therefore Inter are prepared to part with Hakimi, who is valued at €50m (£43.2m).

Meanwhile, over in the Premier League, Arsenal have struggled badly and currently find themselves only inside the top half on goal difference, 10 points away from the top four.

The club look as though they will miss out on European football altogether next season, and could be in need of a major rebuild in the next transfer window.

With this in mind, would Hakimi be a good signing for Arsenal?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole give their views below...

Sam Brookes

"Hakimi and Kieran Tierney on either side of the defence is a mouthwatering prospect.

"He has always been a joy to watch going forwards and could bring a new dimension to Arsenal's attack. According to WhoScored, he has completed 23 successful dribbles and delivered 30 key passes in Serie A this year.

"To put this in context, Bellerin and Cedric Soares have managed 17 successful dribbles and 25 key passes between them during the same period. These numbers show that Hakimi is a level above what Mikel Arteta currently has at his disposal.

"With Tierney flying up the opposite flank, Arsenal will finally have a pair of full-backs who can cause teams problems, and they won't be so reliant on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scoring or creating the majority of their goals."

Tom Kelly

"£43.2m for a right-back? Are you joking? That's a ridiculous fee for a club that probably won't even be in Europe next season, and if any area of Arsenal's defence gets a makeover this summer it should surely be at centre-half.

"No Arsenal centre-back has made more than 21 Premier League starts this term and Pablo Mari has the strongest Whoscored rating of just 6.73. That tells its own story of how fragile they've been at the heart of defence.

"Even if Hakimi is a direct improvement on Bellerin, the Gunners' centre-back situation remains the elephant in the room. If the North London side want to improve on their league position next season, then they should seriously consider investing this sum of money in a reliable figure to partner last summer's big addition, Gabriel.

"Build from there and worry about the full-backs later down the line. You can get away with mediocre full-backs, but substandard centre-halves will always cost top teams."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely, Hakimi is the ultimate upgrade on Hector Bellerin, who can't even seem to get into Arsenal's first XI these days.

"A far more effective attacking outlet than the current Arsenal ace, his 6 goals put Bellerin's output to shame while he averages more tackles per game (1.5 to 1.2 via WhoScored) and has been dribbled past fewer times over the same period (1.3 to 0.7).

"Four years younger than the Spaniard, if Inter do have to sell this summer, Arsenal should be at the front of the queue. It'd be an instant improvement and offer a natural balance given Kieran Tierney's impressive form at left-back."

Joshua Cole

"Although there is no doubting Hakimi's talent, Arsenal have bigger issues to address this summer in what is a vital transfer window for Arteta.

"Since Mesut Ozil's demise, the Gunners had lacked a great deal of creativity in the heart of midfield until the recent arrival of Martin Odegaard who has made a promising start to life at the Emirates.

"Blessed with a wand of a left foot, the Norway international has already been directly involved in two goals for Arsenal and currently boasts the second-best pass success rate (91.5%) for an outfield player at the club.

"Providing that Odegaard is able to produce the goods consistently between now and the end of the season, the Gunners ought to be raiding Real Madrid for the 22-year-old before they even think about spending big on Hakimi."

